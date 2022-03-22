White House warns U.S. companies about 'preparatory' Russian hacking -senior official
Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2022 00:39 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 00:39 IST
Senior White House cybersecurity official Anne Neuberger said on Monday that important U.S. companies that provide critical infrastructure should improve their cyber defensive posture because of ongoing cyber threats from Russia.
Neuberger said the U.S. government has seen "preparatory" Russian hacking activity aimed at numerous U.S. companies, but it is "no certainty" such an attack will occur.
