U.S. will launch 2.5 GHz wireless spectrum auction bidding July 29

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-03-2022 03:00 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 02:58 IST
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said on Monday that it will open an auction of 2.5 GHz band licenses for 5G wireless services for bidding on July 29.

The new mid-band spectrum auction will offer approximately 8,000 new flexible-use, county-based licenses -- in mostly rural parts of the country.

