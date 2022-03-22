New update lands on OnePlus 9RT with March 2022 security patch

The OnePlus 9RT is receiving a new update - OxygenOS 11_A.07 - that brings along the March 2022 Android security patch, improvements to the system stability and battery life as well as a couple of fixes.

Below is the complete changelog for the OnePlus 9RT OxygenOS 11_A.07 update:

System [Optimized] power consumption, improved battery life [Fixed] the issue that speaker unable to play sound in some scenarios [Fixed] the low probability issue of blurred screen when in the bright environment [Improved] system stability [Updated] Android security patch to 2022.03



As always, this update is rolling out in a staged manner, which means a limited number of users will receive it and a broader rollout will happen in a few days. You can check for the update manually by navigating to the device Settings > System > System Updates.

OnePlus 9RT: Specifications

The OnePlus 9RT comes with a 6.62-inch FHD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of built-in UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus 9RT houses a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 123-degree field-of-view and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

The OnePlus 9RT packs a 4,500mAh battery with Warp Charge 65T fast-charging support that accelerated the battery from 0-100% in just 29 minutes. You also get an in-display fingerprint sensor for quick biometric authentication.