Scoreboard: India vs Bangladesh, ICC Women's WC match

Scoreboard of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup match between India and Bangladesh here on Tuesday.

India Women Innings: Smriti Mandhana c Fargana Hoque b Nahida Akter 30 Shafali Verma st Nigar Sultana b Ritu Moni 42 Yastika Bhatia c Nahida Akter b Ritu Moni 50 Mithali Raj c Fahima Khatun b Ritu Moni 0 Harmanpreet Kaur run out (Fargana Hoque) 14 Richa Ghosh c Nigar Sultana b Nahida Akter 26 Pooja Vastrakar not out 30 Sneh Ranac Ritu Moni b Jahanara Alam 27 Jhulan Goswami not out 2 Extras: (B-2, LB-4, W-2) 8 Total: (For 7 wickets in 50 Over) 229 Fall of wickets: 1-74, 2-74, 3-74, 4-108, 5-162, 6-176, 7-224.

Bowling: Salma Khatun 8-1-23-0, Jahanara Alam 8-0-52-1, Nahida Akter 9-0-42-2, Ritu Moni 10-2-37-3, Rumana Ahmed 8-1-27-0, Lata Mondal 4-0-20-0, Fahima Khatun 3-0-22-0.

