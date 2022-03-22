Left Menu

Soccer-FA to work with Liverpool, Man City to help fans travel for Cup semis

Liverpool supporters group 'Spirit of Shankly' and City's 'We are 1894' said in a joint statement that the match would be difficult for fans to attend as engineering work scheduled for April 16-17 means there will be no direct trains to London from Manchester and Merseyside. "More than 64,000 travelling supporters will be forced on to the roads, which will already be overburdened with bank holiday traffic," the supporters groups said.

Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2022 12:09 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 12:08 IST
Soccer-FA to work with Liverpool, Man City to help fans travel for Cup semis
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

England's Football Association (FA) said it will work with Liverpool and Manchester City to help their fans attend next month's FA Cup semi-final at Wembley amid complaints about a lack of train services that weekend. Liverpool supporters group 'Spirit of Shankly' and City's 'We are 1894' said in a joint statement that the match would be difficult for fans to attend as engineering work scheduled for April 16-17 means there will be no direct trains to London from Manchester and Merseyside.

"More than 64,000 travelling supporters will be forced on to the roads, which will already be overburdened with bank holiday traffic," the supporters groups said. "For the other semi between Chelsea and Crystal Palace, Wembley makes sense. For Liverpool and City it makes no sense."

The FA said in a statement released to British media that it would meet Liverpool and City to discuss match arrangements and announce further details in due course. "We are also continuing to work with both Network Rail and National Express to find a solution so that supporters of both teams are able to travel to and from the fixture, with as minimal disruption as possible," the FA said.

The supporters groups called for the match to be moved. "City and Liverpool are less than 40 miles apart and there are plenty of grounds big enough far closer than Wembley to stage such a prestigious game," they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
4
Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022