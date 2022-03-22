Cloud, cybersecurity, ML among top 5 most in-demand digital skills in India: AWS report

The ability to use cloud-based tools will be the most in-demand digital skill required by employers by 2025, followed by technical support and cybersecurity skills, respectively, finds a new research report from Amazon Web Services (AWS).

According to the "Building Digital Skills for the Changing Workforce" report, 95% of workers in India say that they need more digital skills to cope with changes in their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but only 45% of employers in India have a training plan in place.

Below are the key findings:

Over the next year, the number of Indian workers requiring digital skills for their jobs is projected to increase by 27.3 million, representing 7% of the country's workforce.

By 2025, 63% of workers in India feel they will require training in cloud-related skills to progress in their careers.

Among these, 45% feel that they need to learn how to make use of cloud-based tools in their work, 24% of workers also feel that they will require training in migrating on-premises facilities to the cloud, and 32% believe they will require cloud architecture design skills.

More advanced cloud computing skills, including machine learning (ML) and cloud architecture design, will also be the most in-demand digital skills required by employers in India by 2025.

Organizations reported improved employee productivity after training their workers in digital skills:

92% of organizations that invested in digital skills reported improved employee productivity

92% said that they were able to fast-track their digitization goals

92% reported achieving cost efficiencies

90% reported higher employee retention

91% seeing increased revenue

"The Building Digital Skills for the Changing Workforce report shows an urgency for workers and employers to increase digital skills knowledge and maximize the benefits of technology to individuals and organizations. AWS is committed to collaborating with industry and government in India to address the digital skills shortage and stay ahead of the training curve," said Rahul Sharma, President, Public Sector - AISPL, AWS India and South Asia.

More information can be found here.