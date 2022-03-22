Left Menu

Kremlin accuses U.S. of state-level 'banditry', rejects cyber attack plans

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-03-2022 16:04 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin on Tuesday rejected U.S. warnings that it may be preparing to conduct cyber attacks in response to Western sanctions and said it does not engage in "banditry" at state level.

Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that, "unlike many Western countries, including the United States, Russia does not engage in state-level banditry".

The U.S. warned on Monday there was "evolving intelligence" that the Russian government was exploring options for potential cyberattacks, according to a statement from the White House.

