It is encouraging to see the impact of T-Pulse at Shell growing to help achieve goal zero, he added.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-03-2022 16:43 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 16:17 IST
Detect Technologies inks global agreement with Shell
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@Shell)
Industrial artificial intelligence and software as a service enterprise provider Detect Technologies on Tuesday said it has signed a global agreement with energy company Shell to deploy its integrated AI Solution 'T-Pulse' across operations of the Shell.

This makes Detect -- the first technology start up which was part of the Shell E4 programme to sign a global framework agreement with Shell.

Shell Ventures has signed an investment agreement to further the company's growth, a company statement said here.

''We appreciate Shell's continued confidence in Detect. To have the world's top energy companies sign a global agreement investing in Detect is a strong show of faith in our trajectory,'' Detect Technologies, CEO and Co-Founder Daniel Raj David said.

''This is a testament to our mission of driving change through AI and advanced technologies to create a safer and more efficient industrial world,'' he said.

T-Pulse is a ready-to-use and commercially centralised technology. Built for enhanced safety and reliability of people, equipment and processes, T-Pulse has already been deployed across construction, petrochemical, ports, power, metals and mining, pharmaceuticals among others.

''From the early days of piloting Detect's T-Pulse technology Shell has been impressed with the product and the ingenuity of the team behind it,'' Shell Vice President of Computational Science and Digital Innovations, Dan Jeavons said.

''T-Pulse has proven to generate actionable insights that have made our operations measurably safer. It is encouraging to see the impact of T-Pulse at Shell growing to help achieve goal zero'', he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

