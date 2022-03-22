Infosys to strengthen digital experience capabilities with oddity's acquisition

Infosys announced on Tuesday a definitive agreement to acquire Oddity, a digital experience and marketing agency. The acquisition of the German digital agency is expected to close during the first quarter of fiscal 2023 (April 2022).

"With oddity's digital commerce and marketing knowledge as well as its metaverse-ready set-up, it is the perfect complement to Infosys' prowess in technological transformation," said Ravi Kumar S, President, Infosys.

Oddity, which is one of the largest independent digital agencies from Germany, has a comprehensive service portfolio comprising digital-first brand management and communication, in-house production, including virtual and augmented reality, experience design and e-commerce services across Europe and China.

The German-based company will be a part of Infosys-owned creative agency WONGDOODY and join its network of studios across Seattle, Los Angeles, New York, Providence, Houston, and London, and design hubs in five cities in India, Infosys said in a press release.

The strategic acquisition will further strengthen Infosys' digital experience capabilities in Germany, across Europe, and Northeast Asia and help its clients navigate their digital transformation journey.

Commenting on this development, Oddity founders Frank Boegner, Marc Bürkle, Simon Umbreit and Christian Gölz, said, "The future of better human-centred marketing lies in the symbiosis of creativity and technology (data, automation, AI). This is where we see the opportunity for a unique differentiation together with Infosys and WONGDOODY. We are ambitious to further develop our services jointly and are proud to become part of one of the world's most respected digital tech companies."