Almond Solutions enters US market with its award-winning virtual events platform ‘VIRTEX’; unveils new global brand identity

~ Aims to clock around $15 million in the first year and around $100 Million by 2025 New Delhi 22nd March, 2022: Almond Solutions, a leading customer and channel engagement solutions company, today announced its entry in the US market. With its initial footprint in the US, Almond will be partnering with leading HealthTech and HRTech firms to deliver products and services including virtual events & experiences, content management and L&D. Marking the next phase of Almond’s growth post receiving its seed funding from Texas based HEXA Global in 2021, the company also unveiled its new brand identity. The new identity has been designed and developed by a US based design firm that’s also working with the founders to develop communication strategy aimed to engage the C-Suite in America. The company has also begun hiring in US and will shortly be announcing the US Head of Sales. The company is in advanced talks for its round A funding and has already secured a couple of big-ticket clients in US including Whitmarsh Consulting Group & Cardinal Services Inc. Almond aims to secure $15 Mn worth of business in the first year and further grow it to $100 Mn in the next three years, starting with its award-winning virtual events platform – Almond Virtex. The platform that was officially launched in 2020, delivers customizable digital and hybrid events that exceed the power of a live experience. In India the company is working with over 100 companies, and in the US the company plans to tap HealthCare, HRTech, IT and FMCG companies. Talking about the expansion and new brand identity, Abhinav Jain, CEO – Almond Solutions, said, “We launched Almond Solutions in 2018 with an aim to become a global tech de force and support the corporates, brands, and institutions to mitigate their massive dependence on the physical workforce. Our entry in the US market is our first big step in this direction and we are looking to clock $100 mn by 2025. With overseas expansion, we also wanted to revamp our brand identity to reflect our global ambitions. The new brand identity, simply put, combines colour (the human spirit), minimalism (simplicity of our products, solutions & services) and technology (one that encompasses the core of what we do). Our new brand identity is a testament to our mission of building transformative business solutions.” Customer engagement is the prime force behind acquiring brand loyalty and bringing continuous revenues to organizations across industries. That’s the reason that the customer engagement solutions market in India is expected to reach 30.92 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 12.65%, during the forecast period (2021-26). According to the Aspects Software report 2018, 66% of consumers keep their loyalties with at least one company because of good customer engagement. Almond Solutions’ customer engagement product portfolio include a virtual & hybrid events platform, a digital sampling platfom, a rewards & loyalty platform, and a product education & training platform About Almond Solutions Almond Solutions helps brands power and scale their channel, customer, and audience engagement. Brands use Almond's platforms to conduct hybrid & virtual events that deliver a highly differentiated experience, provide product education and digital sampling, and launch loyalty & rewards programs. Almond’s mobile-first solutions help mitigate a massive dependence on the physical workforce that saves cost and delivers measurable ROI. Founded in 2018 by Abhinav Jain and Apurv Modi, Almond Solutions is headquartered in Delhi-NCR with offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru & Patna, and international operations in US, Europe & Africa.

