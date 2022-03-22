Left Menu

Amandeep Drall looks for an encore at sixth leg of Hero WPGT

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 22-03-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 19:09 IST
Amandeep Drall looks for an encore at sixth leg of Hero WPGT

Amandeep Drall, winner of the fifth leg last week, returns for the sixth leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour at the Golden Greens Golf & Resorts Ltd. here on Wednesday hoping for an encore.

Amandeep, who is planning to play on the Ladies European Tour over the next few weeks, will face a strong challenge from Pranavi Urs, who has already won twice this season.

A total of 32 players will play for a purse of Rs. 11 lakhs and the field also includes six amateurs.

Of the four players who won the five previous events, amateur Sneha Singh is not playing, while Pranavi (two wins), Hitaashee Bakshi and Amandeep are back in the field for the week at Golden Greens.

While Tvesa Malik, Diksha Dagar and Vani Kapoor are missing this week, the other major contenders include Jahanvi Bakshi, Gaurika Bishnoi, Ridhima Dilawari, Seher Atwal and Lakhmehar Pardesi, all of whom have won on the Tour in the past.

Pranavi leads the Hero Order of Merit, while Jahanvi Bakshi and Gaurika Bishnoi are second and third, with Hitaashee Bakshi and Ridhima Dilawari occupying the fourth and fifth places.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
4
Vikas Ecotech Board reduces more debt under Debt Reduction Program Phase-II; Moving Towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board reduces more debt under Debt Reduction Program Phase-II;...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022