WhatsApp rolls out emoji reactions in Android beta

Meta-owned encrypted messaging service WhatsApp has started rolling out emoji reactions in beta on Android.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-03-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 19:54 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Meta-owned encrypted messaging service WhatsApp has started rolling out emoji reactions in beta on Android. WABetaInfo stated that emoji reactions have started appearing in beta version 2.22.8.3 of the service's Android app, The Verge reported.

The Message Reactions feature includes 6 emoji reactions namely - Like, Love, Laugh, Surprised, Sad and Thanks. WhatsApp appears to be rolling out the feature on Android in phases, and we were unable to get it to appear ourselves. Alongside its appearance on Android, there are signs that emoji reactions are also on the way for the service's iOS and desktop applications.

Unfortunately, message reactions are only enabled for a limited few Beta testers, this could be region-specific as well. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

