T-Mobile Polska picks Nokia for network modernization, rollout of 5G services

T-Mobile Polska has selected Nokia to upgrade its existing radio network infrastructure as well as to introduce 5G services. The ten-year deal will support the operator's strategy of maintaining technology leadership in the country and delivering best-in-class services to their customers.

"We chose Nokia as our long-term partner to modernize our network infrastructure and introduce new 5G services due to their comprehensive range of solutions and we look forward to working with them moving forward," said Petri Pehkonen, CTIO at T-Mobile Polska.

As part of the deal, Nokia will supply its latest AirScale equipment portfolio including Single RAN, AirScale base stations, and 5G Massive MIMO antennas to the Polish operator. The latter plans to utilize 4G and 5G Dynamic Spectrum Sharing on lower bands and later the 3.5 GHz spectrum band for 5G dense urban coverage.

These solutions will help T-Mobile Polska deliver 5G-related connectivity and capacity benefits to consumers while reducing complexity and increasing cost-efficiency, Nokia said in a press release on Tuesday.

In addition, Nokia will provide services, including digital deployment, technical support for operations and maintenance, as well as professional services.

Commenting on the extended partnership, Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said, "We are delighted to have been selected by T-Mobile to upgrade the operator's existing network infrastructure across Poland, which will bring the best in class 5G experiences to its customers. We've worked hand-in-hand with T-Mobile for a long time now and are proud that they trust in our technology leadership and product portfolio."

The two companies have previously collaborated on the expansion of 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G DSS networks.