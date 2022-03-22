Left Menu

MercadoLibre to invest $3.44 billion in Brazil in 2022

22-03-2022
South American e-commerce giant MercadoLibre said on Tuesday it will invest 17 billion reais ($3.44 billion) in Brazil in 2022, up 70% from a year earlier, as part of its strategy to grow and consolidate business in the country.

MercadoLibre added in a statement that a "significant" part of the amount will be invested in expanding operations of Mercado Pago, the group's fintech. In February, the Argentine company announced it would also lift its investments in Mexico to $1.475 billion.

($1 = 4.9410 reais)

