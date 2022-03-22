MercadoLibre to invest $3.44 billion in Brazil in 2022
Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 22:29 IST
South American e-commerce giant MercadoLibre said on Tuesday it will invest 17 billion reais ($3.44 billion) in Brazil in 2022, up 70% from a year earlier, as part of its strategy to grow and consolidate business in the country.
MercadoLibre added in a statement that a "significant" part of the amount will be invested in expanding operations of Mercado Pago, the group's fintech. In February, the Argentine company announced it would also lift its investments in Mexico to $1.475 billion.
($1 = 4.9410 reais)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexico
- fintech
- South American
- Argentine
- Brazil
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mexico suspends 5 officials over soccer match brawl
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more
Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases
Fintech startup Money View raises $75 million in series D funding
Mexico to use oil price windfall to subsidize fuel, president says