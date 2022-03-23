Google Photos getting a tidier sharing tab, screenshots shortcut and more

Google will soon be rolling out new updates to its Google Photos app that will introduce a more sortable library tab, a tidier sharing tab that makes it even easier to find, view and manage your shared photos and videos and a shortcut to make finding your most recent screenshots a cinch.

"Over the coming weeks, we're starting to roll out some updates to Google Photos to make it even easier to sort through your albums, import photos and videos you have saved somewhere else, see your shared content and find screenshots," Google wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.

Firstly, Google is updating the layout of the library tab to show a grid (or list) that you can quickly filter by type (albums, shared albums, favourites, on-device folders) and then sort. To make it easier to import photos and videos from other services, Google is introducing a new "import photos" section alongside Locked Folder, utilities, archive and trash. The new section will let you copy photos from other services, digitize photos (or videos and film) or move photos from a camera.

Secondly, the sharing tab in Google Photos now has more defined sections - partner sharing, shared albums and conversations. Updates to the Sharing tab will begin rolling out on Android this week, followed by iOS soon.

Next up, the new shortcut for screenshots will help you find your most recent screenshots easily and quickly. It will appear at the top of your main photo grid to take you right to them.

Lastly, Android users will soon see a carousel of contextual suggestions to copy text, crop, search using Google Lens and more when viewing a screenshot. This will help them quickly take action on their screenshots in just a tap.