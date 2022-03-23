The Different Blockchains that Mint NFT Art and Collectibles

In many ways, non-fungible tokens or NFTs have helped evolve the business of selling art and collectibles. NFTs are not just sold on various online platforms, but also by big-name auction houses. It is no wonder that NFT transactions have reached several billions of dollars in sales, and celebrities, investors, sports personalities, and artists of various ages and nationalities have explored making NFT art and collectibles, and are making large sums of money out of it.

NFTs are digital assets that also serve as proof of immutable ownership. NFT art may be photographs, memes, music files, and artwork, while some may be viewed as collectibles depending on their rarity.

One example of an NFT art is Pak's The Merge which sold for $91.8 million in 2021. Collectible NFTs may include unique memorabilia and visual wear, special sports moments or video clips, and limited-edition tradeable cards.

It must be clarified that while NFTs live on the blockchain, they are not cryptocurrencies, which are considered fungible tokens like Bitcoin that can be interchanged and spent like money. NFTs are minted using blockchains. Minting is a process wherein the information of an NFT art and its creator are saved in codes on the blockchain. There are points to consider when choosing a blockchain for these products.

Different Blockchains to Mint NFTs

A few of the most recognizable blockchains are BSV, Flow, Solana, and Ethereum (ETH). BSV, which stands for Bitcoin Satoshi Vision, is built for enterprise use and is created with the vision of becoming the "one global chain" that everyone can use.

BSV focuses on the utility of its blockchain, rather than the price, like what BTC and ETH have done. For functionality, BSV offers secure, direct on-chain data storage, and lower fees for users compared to other more popular blockchains.

There's the Flow blockchain created by Dapper Labs, said to solve issues like congestion and expensive fees that are attached to its top competitor blockchain, ETH, for example. With Flow, transactions are faster and it does away with sharding, which means the blockchain process is divided into different nodes. The downside of using Flow is the issue with instant immutability because, unlike BSV, smart contracts are not automatically made immutable when issued by the Flow blockchain.

Solana is a more recently created blockchain, known for fast transactions and low fees, which buyers and investors can appreciate. This blockchain has a good sharding process in terms of scalability for NFT products.

ETH is a very popular blockchain, which, according to data, has captured 97% percent of NFT sales. Known as the original chain used for creating NFTs, it is the first to offer a smart contract program which shows the terms of the transaction, making it easier to purchase or sell NFTs. An issue with ETH is that it has a slower transaction process and crashes when there is a surge in transactions. It also collects high fees from users, sometimes reaching as high as over $60 per transaction.

Many have benefited from NFT art and marketplaces all over the world, and time has shown that it is not merely a hype that will subside in the near future as evidenced by its growing market and community. But NFT sellers, creators, and investors will do well to research the platforms and blockchains they use, as well as the advantages and drawbacks of using each one.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)