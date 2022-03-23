Asus rolls out March 2022 security patch to ROG Phone 3

The Asus ROG Phone 3 is receiving a new software update that bumps up the handset's Android security patch level to March 2022. The latest update, version 18.0410.2203.201, also fixes an issue with clicking noise in video or audio recording.

As always, the update is being released in batches, which means a limited number of users will receive it today. If you haven't received the update notification yet, check it manually by heading over to your phone's Settings > System > System Updates.

Below is the complete update changelog (Via):

Updated Android security patch to 2022-03

Fixed issue with clicking noise in recorded video or audio

Asus ROG Phone 3: Specifications

The ROG Phone 3 comes with a 6.59-inch HDR 10+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the gaming smartphone features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G octa-core processor paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS3.1 storage.

For photography and video shooting, the phone houses a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP Sony IMX686 main wide-angle lens, followed by a 13MP ultrawide secondary lens with a 125-degree field-of-view (FOV), and a 5MP macro lens. On the front, there is a 24MP camera for selfies and video calling.

Backed by a 6000mAh battery, the ROG Phone 3 supports side charging to let you charge the device when gaming in landscape mode. Other features onboard the smartphone include dual front-firing 7-magnet stereo loudspeakers, an under-display fingerprint sensor.