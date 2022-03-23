College faculty gets patent for mobile bug

A patent has been granted in the name of 'mobile bug' to Dr. N. Priyadharsini, faculty of PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, here.

The patent in the field of communication is for the detection of mobile phones which are actively communicating through network antennas and the invention is a standalone designed to detect mobile signals in active state.

Till the last decade, all mobile detectors were used to detect the cell phone signals in idle state.

This invention is to detect the mobile phones performing active communication in a prohibited area in a more accurate, reliable and cost- effective manner to stop misuse, a press release from the college said on Wednesday The technology behind the invention is to sense the cell phone signals with more precision using analog to digital transmission by micro-controller. The patent was granted with the date of priority of July 18, 2012 with about 20 years validity, the release said.

