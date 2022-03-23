Realme GT Master Edition, X7 Max 5G get Realme UI 3.0 (Android 12) stable update

The Realme GT Master Edition and Realme X7 Max 5G have started receiving the realme UI 3.0 stable update based on Android 12 in India. The update brings an all-new design along with other features and optimizations.

The update is rolling out in batches, so you have to be patient and wait for the update on your device. To receive this update your devices should be updated to the required version -RMX3360_11.A.10 / RMX3360_11.A.12 for GT Master Edition and RMX3031_11.A.22 for X7 Max 5G.

UI version

Realme GT Master Edition: RMX3360_11.C.05

Realme X7 Max 5G: RMX3031_11.A.22

Below is the complete update changelog for both handsets (via):

New design

The all-new design, which emphasizes a sense of space, deliver a simple, clean, and comfortable visual and interactive experience.

Revamps the page layout based on the principle of reducing visual noise and spacing out elements and prioritizes information with different colors to make key information stand out.

Redesigns icons using new materials to give more depth and a greater sense of space and texture to the icons.

Optimizes Quantum Animation Engine: Quantum Animation Engine 3.0 implements the concept of mass to make animations more lifelike and optimizes more than 300 animations to bring a more natural user experience.

More creative Always-On Display: Adds realmeow and Portrait silhouette to let you freely express yourself.

Convenience & efficiency

FlexDrop is renamed Flexible Windows and is optimized:

Optimizes the method of switching floating windows between different sizes.

You can now drag a file from My Files or a photo from the Photos app to a floating window.

You can now double-tap the text in a conversation in the Messages app to enlarge the text for easy reading and editing (on Realme X7 Max 5G only).

Adds more Omoji decoration items and facial types (on Realme X7 Max 5G only).

Security and privacy (Realme X7 Max 5G only)

Privacy-related functions including Privacy protection, Passwords, and Emergency call can now all be found in Phone Manager.

Optimizes spam block rules: Adds a rule for blocking MMS messages.

Performance

Adds Quick launch, a feature that detects the apps you use frequently and pre-loads them so you can open them quickly.

Adds a chart to display your battery usage.

Improves the responsiveness of turning on or off Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Airplane mode, and NFC.

Games

In team fight scenes, games run more smoothly at a stable frame rate.

Reduces the CPU load average and lowers the battery usage.

Camera

You can now decide which camera modes are displayed on the menu bar and in what order they are displayed.

You can now drag the zoom slider to zoom in or out smoothly when shooting a video using the rear camera.

System

Optimizes the auto-brightness algorithm to adapt screen brightness to more scenes for a comfortable screen reading experience.

Optimizes the mistouch prevention algorithm for curved screens to reduce accidental touches (on Realme X7 Max 5G only).

Accessibility