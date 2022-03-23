UK raises social security tax threshold by 3,000 pounds
23-03-2022
Britain will raise the amount of earnings that are exempt from social security tax payments by 3,000 pounds ($3,958.50) from July, equalising the threshold with income tax, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday.
"From this July, people will be able to earn 12,570 pounds a year without paying a single penny of income tax or National Insurance," Sunak said in a budget update.
($1 = 0.7579 pounds)
