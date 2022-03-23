Left Menu

Cong MP claims youths in Assam joining ULFA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2022 19:14 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 19:14 IST
Congress Lok Sabha member Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday expressed concern over what he termed as a trend of youths in Assam joining the rebel group ULFA mainly due to unemployment and urged the government to take urgent steps to check this.

Making a Zero Hour reference, he said while it helps them make easy money, it endangers their as well as their families' future.

Gogoi said for the past few years, youths are joining the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) largely due to lack of employment opportunities.

He said the situation should be checked and the Centre should send a team of intelligence and security experts to find a solution.

He cautioned that such trends should be checked in states which share international borders. Gogoi said the hard earned peace in the state should be preserved.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

