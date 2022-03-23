Left Menu

23.8% of children use smartphones while in bed, 37.15% losing concentration: MoS IT

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 19:20 IST
23.8% of children use smartphones while in bed, 37.15% losing concentration: MoS IT
  • Country:
  • India

Around 23.8 per cent of children use smartphones while they are in bed before going to sleep and 37.15 per cent of children have experienced reduced levels of concentration due to smartphone use, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar told the Lok Sabha in a written reply that the Meity does not have any specific information on Internet addiction in children but cited data from a study done by National Commission for Protection of Child Rights on ''Effects (Physical, Behavioral and Psycho-Social) of using Mobile Phones and other devices with internet accessibility by children''.

''As per the study, 23.80 per cent of children use smart phones while they are in bed, before going to sleep which increase with age and 37.15 percent of children, always or frequently, experience reduced levels of concentration due to smart phone use,'' Chandrasekhar said.

He was replying to a question that increase usage of cell phones among children during the pandemic resulting in internet addiction and its details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
4
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022