Tata's Nelco, Omnispace sign pact for direct-to-device satcom in South Asia

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 22:20 IST
  • India

Tata group satellite services firm Nelco and US-based Omnispace have signed a strategic cooperation agreement to enable and distribute 5G non-terrestrial network, direct-to-device satellite services.

This agreement with Omnispace will allow Nelco to expand its services by including 5G satellite direct-to-device connectivity solutions to its portfolio of satcom services for serving existing and new customers across South Asia.

''Together with Nelco, we are working to deliver reliable mobile connectivity solutions to enhance growth and innovation across the industries and regions it serves,'' Omnispace Chief Corporate Development Officer Jay Yass said in a statement.

Omnispace leverages 5G technologies to combine the global footprint of a non-geostationary satellite constellation with the mobile networks of the leading telecom companies to bring an interoperable connectivity to users and IoT devices anywhere on the globe.

''We look forward to working with Omnispace, to provide our customers the power of cutting-edge 5G global connectivity solutions including satellite IoT,'' Nelco managing director and CEO P J Nath said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

