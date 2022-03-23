Left Menu

Pak wants to have mutually beneficial relations with all neighbours: Diplomat

The diplomat also referred to Pakistan holding the 48th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation OIC in Islamabad. The two-day OIC meeting began in Islamabad on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2022 23:49 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 23:49 IST
Pak wants to have mutually beneficial relations with all neighbours: Diplomat
  • Country:
  • India

Pakistan wishes to have mutually beneficial relations with all its neighbours, including India, and believes in resolving all outstanding disputes through dialogue and diplomacy, a Pakistani diplomat said on Wednesday.

The comments by Aftab Hassan Khan, the Charge d'Affaires at the Pakistan High Commission in India, came at an event organised to mark Pakistan Day.

India has been maintaining that it desires normal relations with Pakistan and it was for that country to create a conducive atmosphere by taking ''credible, verifiable and irreversible'' action against cross-border terrorism.

''For lasting peace and stability in the region, it is essential to resolve the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir,'' he said, according to a statement issued by the Pakistan High Commission.

He added that Pakistan is making progress in all spheres of life including industry, science and technology and art and culture. The diplomat also referred to Pakistan holding the 48th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Islamabad. The two-day OIC meeting began in Islamabad on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Maha: Complainant wants to remove name of Raj CM Ashok Gehlot's son from cheating case

Maha: Complainant wants to remove name of Raj CM Ashok Gehlot's son from che...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022