Pak wants to have mutually beneficial relations with all neighbours: Diplomat

Pakistan wishes to have mutually beneficial relations with all its neighbours, including India, and believes in resolving all outstanding disputes through dialogue and diplomacy, a Pakistani diplomat said on Wednesday.

The comments by Aftab Hassan Khan, the Charge d'Affaires at the Pakistan High Commission in India, came at an event organised to mark Pakistan Day.

India has been maintaining that it desires normal relations with Pakistan and it was for that country to create a conducive atmosphere by taking ''credible, verifiable and irreversible'' action against cross-border terrorism.

''For lasting peace and stability in the region, it is essential to resolve the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir,'' he said, according to a statement issued by the Pakistan High Commission.

He added that Pakistan is making progress in all spheres of life including industry, science and technology and art and culture. The diplomat also referred to Pakistan holding the 48th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Islamabad. The two-day OIC meeting began in Islamabad on Tuesday.

