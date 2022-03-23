EC's training arm holding programme on voter registration for Sri Lanka, B'desh poll officials

The India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM), the training arm of the Election Commission, is organising a capacity development programme on voter registration for the officials of poll panels of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

The programme, EC said in a statement, seeks to enhance the capacities of election officials.

Officials from the Bangladesh Election Commission and the Election Commission of Sri Lanka are participating in the programme which began on March 21.

The capacity development programme on 'Voter Registration' is one of the flagship programs of IIIDEM for international participants. It has been developed based on the learning needs of the officials on various themes, including voter registration and international standards.

A one-day study tour for the participants has also been planned to familiarise them with the practices and experiences from the field.

