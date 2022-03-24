InfoVision hives off its Product Incubation Lab - Digit7

Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India • Digit7 to focus on products and platforms across AI/ML, AR/VR, Drone, Blockchain, Robotics and IoT/5G • Mr. Chithrai Mani named as its CEO ​ InfoVision Inc, a leading global digital services company announced the launch of Digit7 as an independent entity. Digit7 was incubated by InfoVision with a vision of solving key business challenges through deployment of edge technologies and leveraging its deep industry expertise.

“The launch of Digit7 marks an important step in its evolution,'' said Raman Kovelamudi, Co-founder, InfoVision. “Last 2 years have seen the solutions mature with product-market fits getting established. The idea that we had is now ready to build its own market, brand, client, and partner ecosystem – and we are thrilled by this prospect.” Digit7 is home to innovatively engineered and transformative products and platforms including - • The Smart Self-Checkout Store, D-Grab, provides an automated cashier-less shopping experience • An AI-based auto-image annotation platform, TagSquare, built with a synthetic image data generator The company has an impressive pipeline of products being engineered by a specialist team of AI/ML experts, Data Scientists, Solution and Technical Architects.

The Digit7 Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Chithrai Mani, a transformational and visionary leader as the Chief Executive Officer. A charismatic leader with over 17 years of cross-industry experience, has been instrumental in driving innovation and digital transformation for Fortune 500 Companies. Chithrai was previously the Chief Technology and Innovation Officer at InfoVision Inc.

“The speed of technology evolution in the past decade and particularly in the last 2 years have made technology as the most important differentiator for businesses – every company has to be a technology led company,” said Chithrai Mani, CEO, Digit7. “We aim to enable businesses get that technology edge with our products.” About Digit7 Digit7 develops advanced innovative digital products for business owners enabling them with a competitive edge to stay ahead of the competition. Their next-gen products are based on major technologies such as AI/ML, AR/VR, Drone, Blockchain, Robotics, and IoT/5G.

The main vision of Digit7 is to extend the focus on long-term technology revolution, for key industries. It also believes in creating products that offer a different experience to the consumers, helping owners increase their ROI - ultimately making lives more convenient than ever before. Digit7 operates with over 50 experts and renders innovative products across the globe. Visit us at https://www.digit7.io/ About Chithrai Mani Chithrai Mani is a keynote speaker, emerging-tech evangelist, and coach for executives on digital transformation from Richardson, Texas. His most recent speaking engagements include AI/ML, Blockchain, and Digital Twin. He is a prolific writer on emerging technologies and his articles have been featured on Forbes Tech Council.

His key areas of interest revolve around Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Smart Drones, Edge IoT, Blockchain, and AR/VR technologies. As one of the top Technology Influencers in the DFW area, he has also been inducted into the prestigious Forbes Technology Council. He is a board member of the Dallas Regional Chamber and CompTIA’s Artificial Intelligence Board.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)