Medical Imaging Gets an Upgrade with Carestream Health India's New Product, Lux 35 Detector: A Glass-Free Cesium Detector

It also has the same IP rating IP57 as Carestreams DRX Plus Detectors.To this point, Mr. Edwin Pinto, XRS Business Manager - India Cluster at Carestream Health India Pvt Ltd, said The latest innovation from Carestream the glass free LUX detector with its improved durability, lighter weight and an improved ergonomic design is ideal for both mobile imaging and table top examinations The Lux 35 supports a variety of image-processing options to assist radiologists like Tube Line Visualization, Pneumothorax Visualization, Bone Suppression,etc.

MUMBAI, India, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carestream Health India has launched its first cesium glass-free medical detector in India. The Carestream Lux 35 Detector is a lightweight, glass-free wireless detector ergonomically designed with the comfort of patients and radiographers in mind. The introduction of the Lux 35 Detector is an illustration of Carestream's commitment to innovation.

The cesium detector offers superb resolution, better detail, and a reduced exposure dose as compared to gadolinium detectors. Weighing at around 5 pounds, the sleek 14'' x 17'' (35 cm x 43 cm) Lux 35 Detector, with its glass-free sensor, is Carestream's lightest detector to date. The new glass-free detector has improved durability, is more reliable, and has an improved rugged design to sustain in a high workload environment.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Nikhel Goel, Country General Manager – India & Indian Sub Continent at Carestream Health India Pvt Ltd, said '' Carestream Lux35 C Detector is truly a masterpiece of design and Innovation. After a super exciting debut at RSNA recently, we are delighted to introduce this breakthrough technology to radiologists in India ! '' The rounded & beveled edges of Lux 35's ergonomic design provide more patient comfort when the detector needs to be placed behind or under a patient. The detector's lighter weight & improved handling features minimize accidental bumps & drops that can damage the detector. A lighter detector makes it easier for radiographers to transport it while making rounds. It also has the same IP rating (IP57) as Carestream's DRX Plus Detectors.

To this point, Mr. Edwin Pinto, XRS Business Manager - India Cluster at Carestream Health India Pvt Ltd, said ''The latest innovation from Carestream; the glass free LUX detector with its improved durability, lighter weight and an improved ergonomic design is ideal for both mobile imaging and table top examinations '' The Lux 35 supports a variety of image-processing options to assist radiologists like Tube & Line Visualization, Pneumothorax Visualization, Bone Suppression,etc. It uses Carestream's ImageView Software powered by Eclipse for high image quality and consistent presentation.

