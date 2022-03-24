YouTube India introduces new ways to surface credible, relevant health information

YouTube on Thursday announced two new ways to help people in India find credible and relevant health information and make more informed decisions.

"At YouTube Health, we're working to make it easier for people to find authoritative information to help answer their questions, and we're putting health professionals at the core of our efforts to connect people with helpful content. These new features are an important step to improve our platform's role in connecting people with high-quality information. We know that there is more work to be done and our investment will continue for the long-term," Dr Garth GrahamMD, Director and Global Head of Healthcare and Public Health Partnerships, YouTube, wrote in a blog post.

YouTube is adding newhealth source information panels on videos to provide context to help viewers identify videos from authoritative sources, and health content shelves that more effectively highlight videos from these sources when searching for specific health topics.

Starting this week, these context cues will be available in English and Hindi. Currently, only accredited health organizations and government entities will be included in our health context features.

YouTube said that it is exploring ways to broaden eligibility and evaluate the inclusion of other health sources and ways to expand these features globally.

"This is our first step towards identifying and designating authoritative health sources on YouTube," the company said.