China hopes U.S. will scrap all tariffs on Chinese products: commerce ministry

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 24-03-2022 13:12 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 13:07 IST
China hopes the United States will scrap all tariffs on its goods as soon as possible after the U.S. reinstated 352 product exclusions from China tariffs, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

Commenting on the U.S. move, commerce ministry spokeswoman Shu Jueting told a regular news conference on Thursday that such action was beneficial and hoped bilateral trade relations would get back on a normal track.

