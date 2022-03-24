Malaysia's TIME taps Nokia to build cross-peninsular optical network

Malaysia's TIME dotCom (TIME) has partnered with Nokia for the supply and delivery of a highly-resilient DWDM optical network to meet fast-growing traffic demands, the latter announced on Thursday.

The DWDM optical network will enhance connectivity across multiple data centers, cable landing stations, and telecom exchanges spanning from peninsular Malaysia to Singapore and Thailand.

"We are delighted to partner with Nokia to unlock the full potential of our optical network in Malaysia. With this deployment, we aim to continue delivering high-speed best-in-class experiences to our customers while preparing to address the higher bandwidth demands of the future," said Ang Thing Jiun, Chief Technology Officer of TIME dotCom.

The deployment will feature the following solutions from Nokia:

Nokia 1830 PSS portfolio - to provide a level of scalability for supporting a wide range of applications and services.

Nokia 1830 PSS platform - to further allow TIME to deploy services rapidly, reduce network total cost of ownership, and extend network lifecycles.

Nokia's fifth-generation PSE-V chipset and 400G multi-haul pluggable optics to power coherent transmission at the lowest possible cost per bit, with low power and space requirements.

Nokia said that its optical network solutions will offer customers enhanced service quality and higher speeds while TIME benefits from a simplified network that increases operational and cost-efficiency.

Commenting on this partnership, Datuk Mohd Rauf Nasir, Managing Director of Malaysia at Nokia said, "Our optical solutions will enable TIME to differentiate their webscale service offerings while adding operational and cost efficiencies to their network. A DWDM optical network will further enable TIME to deliver superior service, capacity, and reliability to its customers."