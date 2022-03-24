New Website on Vedanta Launched on the Inaugural Day of the 5th Global Bhagavad Gita Convention
Thrissur, Kerala, India (NewsVoir) Bhoomananda Foundation launched its new website on Vedanta during the 5th Global Bhagavad Gita Convention, inaugurated by the Hon'ble Vice President of India, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu, on 19th February 2022. The theme of the Global convention, attended by thousands of participants from more than 50 countries, was ''Mental Harmony, The Universal Message''. The website (www.Bhoomananda.org) has a vast range of diverse and free learning resources on Enlightened Living - the application of Vedanta to live a harmonious life. The life and mission of Swami Bhoomananda Tirtha, the Founder-Saint of the Foundation, is a broad canvas covering Knowledge dissemination, societal reformation, and environmental protection initiatives. The site presents Vedanta and Brahma Vidya (Knowledge of the Eternal Truth) through 65 years of writings, Videos, Audio, and correspondences of Swamiji, along with those of his monk disciples Swami Nirviseshananda Tirtha and Swamini Ma Gurupriya (both physicists before becoming monks). The mobile-friendly website has diverse, rich content, particularly the eternal wisdom of Bhagavad Gita, Upanishads, and Yogavasishtha Ramayana. Seekers can access thousands of videos, audios, books, and articles on applying Vedanta and Vedantic concepts to make their everyday life stress-free, fulfilling, and directly ask the loving spiritual Masters. An exclusive chanting section is available to listen to the soul-touching rendering of shlokas and learn how chanting can become a powerful pursuit for personality development. Users can build their collections and explore books and publications by registering on the website. We welcome all interested in expanding their vision of life and personality to visit and benefit from the new Website of Bhoomananda Foundation www.bhoomananda.org. Image: New Website on Vedanta PWR PWR
