Left Menu

Pratt & Whitney setting up India Capability Centre in Bengaluru

Currently the company has 1700 engines and APU Auxiliary Power Units in India.Pratt Whitney has a Customer Training Centre in Hyderabad.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-03-2022 15:19 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 15:19 IST
Pratt & Whitney setting up India Capability Centre in Bengaluru
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, March 24 (PTI): Pratt & Whitney is setting up a world class global supply chain support centre- India Capability Centre in Bengaluru, a senior official of the aircraft engine maker said on Thursday.

Sandeep Sharma, managing director, India operations, Pratt & Whitney Canada, said the new centre will initially recruit about 160 aerospace analysts and data scientists and is expected to begin operations next month.

''India Capability Centre is a global supply chain office for us here in India. It will employ about 150-plus operation experts, analysts and data scientists to augment our Pratt & Whitney's global supply chain offering digital capabilities. This is the first of its kind for us in India,'' Sharma said in a press conference on the sideline of Wings India 2022.

This centre will become a crucial contributor to develop and deliver a truly integrated advanced supply chain centre for the company, he further said.

Replying to a query on setting up an engine MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) facility in India , Ashmita Sethi, president and country head Pratt & Whitney said the company is working closely with the Indian government to identify opportunities for an MRO.

She said currently billions of dollars worth of MRO works are being handled by other countries such as Singapore, Middle East and Hong Kong where the industry offered incentives and a modest tax structure.

''We have been working to identify opportunities that can be monetised here,'' she said.

She said one in two passengers that flies today in India flies on a Pratt & Whitney powered aircraft. Currently the company has 1700 engines and APU( Auxiliary Power Units) in India.

Pratt & Whitney has a Customer Training Centre in Hyderabad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infections near 1,000; FDA probe of Abbott facility finds quality control issues and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infect...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022