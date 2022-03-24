Karnataka CM Launches Grama Digi Vikasana - a Digital Literacy Program by Dell Technologies in Partnership with Sikshana Foundation

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India • ‘Grama Digi Vikasana’ program is a Digital literacy initiative to enable gram panchayats with easy access to digital and internet services across Karnataka • The program was launched by Hon’ble Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri Basavaraj Bommai and Alok Ohrie, President and Managing Director, Dell Technologies India Dell Technologies has partnered with Sikshana Foundation to announce a first-of-its-kind digital literacy program ‘Grama Digi Vikasana’, for easy access to digital and internet services across Gram Panchayats in Karnataka. With support from Govt. of Karnataka, the program will be implemented by Sikshana Foundation in collaboration with Karnataka Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Department. The program focuses on building digital infrastructure and new solutions for rural remoteness, promoting digital literacy. ‘Grama Digi Vikasana’ was launched on March 21, 2022, by Hon’ble Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri Basavaraj Bommai and Alok Ohrie, President and Managing Director, Dell Technologies India.

Through this initiative, Dell Technologies will enable 382 Gram Panchayats with broadband connection, access devices and android TV to set up a ‘Digital Space’ inside Gram Panchayat (GP) libraries, which can be used by the community. These nodal centers will cater to 3-4 surrounding villages where nearly 3,82,000 students will have access to secured digital platforms on a rotational basis under the guidance of trained government staffs.

During the launch, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri Basavaraj Bommai appreciated Dell Technologies for doing great work across the gram panchayats in Karnataka to bridge the digital divide by building technology infrastructure at the last mile.

“Digital India can only be possible when every rural household has the ability to access all things digital. The key is connecting technology to those who need it the most and Dell is working towards ensuring that the future workforce is digitally empowered. We are committed towards leveraging technology for empowering our youth and with ‘Grama Digi Vikasana’, our aim is to bridge the digital divide by building essential technology infrastructure at the grassroot level. This is a proud initiative by Dell Technologies towards making the digital future happen,” said Alok Ohrie, President and Managing Director, Dell Technologies India.

''These digital spaces go beyond just helping students but also enable rural community to access digital e-services. This has set the tone for our community to invest in the future of our budding and curious youth,'' said Prashanth Prakash, Chairperson, Sikshana Foundation.

The Gram Panchayat libraries will continue to act as resource & learning centers for students to take advantage of the infrastructure, even as schools and colleges re-open. Additionally, Dell Technologies will also help in setting up internet services in 200 high schools across Karnataka to provide a seamless digital learning experience for the students. The Sikshana foundation will work closely with the Department of State Educational Research and Training (DSERT) to identify schools across the state to create inclusive digital communities.

Dell Technologies is committed to driving human progress, through its reach, technology, and people, to create a positive and lasting impact. Grama Digi Vikshana will further aim at promoting online academic learning, skill development and digital literacy to empower the students. This will ensure the community is able to engage with the digital world in a safe and secure manner.

