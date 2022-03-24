Samsung announces 2-in-1 Galaxy Chromebook 2 360

South Korean tech giant Samsung's latest education-focused Chromebook is here with the newly announced Galaxy Chromebook 2 360. As per GSM Arena, the device was announced at the British Educational Training and Technology (BETT) forum and will go on sale from April 15.

The new Chromebook 360 comes with a 12.4-inch 2560 x 1600px resolution TFT touchscreen that can rotate all the way back into tablet mode. It features a 720p webcam and can be configured with optional LTE connectivity. Intel's Celeron N4500 processor and Intel UHD graphics have been tasked with the heavy lifting and users can get 4GB LPDDR4x and 64/128 GB eMMC storage

I/O includes two USB-C ports, two USB 3.2 connectors, a headphone/mic combo jack, a microSD card reader and a nano security slot. The laptop comes with a 45.5 Whr battery which Samsung claims will last up to ten hours of continuous usage. As per GSM Arena, Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 comes in a single Silver colour and starts at GBP 419 for the 4/64GB Wi-Fi only trim and goes up to GBP 499 for the LTE-enabled 4/128GB model. (ANI)

