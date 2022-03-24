Left Menu

Twitter's new feature will allow users to search specific direct messages

Twitter has rolled out yet another useful functionality for its users. Twitter's DM section now has an improved search bar for users to easily look for specific chats and messages.

Twitter's new feature will allow users to search specific direct messages
Twitter has rolled out yet another useful functionality for its users. Twitter's DM section now has an improved search bar for users to easily look for specific chats and messages. This announcement was made via a recent tweet.

The search bar in Twitter's DM section allows users to look for specific chats by people and even groups, similar to WhatsApp. For the unversed, the WhatsApp message search lets users look for particular messages in each chat. Twitter users will now be able to look for a specific message by a person by typing in the main keywords and names.

This change has been a long time coming. When Twitter brought DM search to Android in May 2021, it said that content search was coming later that year, reported The Verge. The company seems to have missed that deadline by a bit, but at least it's available on every platform -- the original search was available on iOS for almost two years before Twitter added it to Android.

Twitter has rolled out several new features in the past few weeks. The newly rolled out features include the iOS-based app users to share GIFs with the use of the iPhone's camera. (ANI)

