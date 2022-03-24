Left Menu

GIF creator Stephen Wilhite passes away due to COVID-19

Stephen Wilhite, the creator of the GIF, is no more.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-03-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 19:53 IST
GIF creator Stephen Wilhite passes away due to COVID-19
Late Stephen Wilhite (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Stephen Wilhite, the creator of the GIF, is no more. As per The Verge, Stephen died last week due to COVID-19. He was 74 when he breathed his last.

Stephen developed and made the GIF while working at a tech company called CompuServe in the 1980s. For the unversed, GIF stands for Graphics Interchange Format, and it allows individuals to send high-resolution images in motion that loopback.

In his beloved memory, fans paid tribute to him with heartfelt GIFs. "RIP Stephen Wilhite, creator of the GIF. This was the first GIF ever created in 1987," a user tweeted.

"The GIPHY team is sad to hear of the passing of Stephen Wilhite, the creator of the GIF file format. GIPHY was built on a sincere love for the GIF -- and we are indebted to the creativity and vision of Mr. Wilhite," a post read on Twitter. During one of the interviews with the Times, Stephen said that one of his favourites GIFs is the dancing baby meme. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infections near 1,000; FDA probe of Abbott facility finds quality control issues and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infect...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022