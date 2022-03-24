The next edition of the five-day handicrafts fair will open to overseas buyers, and sourcing professionals on March 30 at India Expo Centre, Greater Noida, the textiles ministry said on Thursday.

Raj Kumar Malhotra, Chairman, Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH) said that overseas buyers from over 90 countries have pre-registered to visit the fair. Handicrafts exports stood at about 4 billion during eleven months (April-February) of 2021-22, an increase from USD 3.5 billion in the previous fiscal.

The show will also have visitors from major Indian Retail/online brands including Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance Brands Limited, Fab India, Praxis Home Retail Limited, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail ltd.

* * * * * IIM Lucknow invites applications for Strategic HR prog *The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, has invited applications for its executive programme in Strategic HR, a release said on Thursday.

Developed in association with WileyNXT, an online executive education programme partner from Wiley, the first batch of the HR certification programme is set to commence from April 16, 2022. The Strategic HR programme by IIM Lucknow is designed for aspiring human resource executives who are passionate about building tech-savvy future organizations, the release said.

The Strategic HR program is a six-month experiential learning programme that provides certification courses for HR professionals on integrating data and technology into the human resource function and helps business deliver impactful results to customers, organizations, employees and partners.

