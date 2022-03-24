Left Menu

HP eyes more market share in India's laserjet printer market

IT hardware company HP on Thursday said it will expand its portfolio of laserjet tank printers in India as the company looks to increase its marekt share.Sunish Raghavan, Senior Director of HP India, Printing Systems, said that the new printers launched by the company will compete in the 1.3 million total addressable market TAM of laser printers in the country.HP has launched a series of monochrome laserjet tank printers in the price range between Rs 15,963 and Rs 29,558 apiece.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2022 21:34 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 21:34 IST
Sunish Raghavan, Senior Director of HP India, Printing Systems, said that the new printers launched by the company will compete in the 1.3 million total addressable market (TAM) of laser printers in the country.

HP has launched a series of monochrome laserjet tank printers in the price range between Rs 15,963 and Rs 29,558 apiece. The company has started selling these printers with both online and physical retail channel partners.

''There is an opportunity to expand... We are not just looking at capturing a huge chunk of the 1.3 million opportunity that already exists but also look at capturing incremental TAM opportunities,'' Raghavan said.

When asked if HP will manufacture these printers in India, Raghavan said that there are no such plans in the near future.

