Russian space chief says rocket launches for Europe will be replaced

Updated: 24-03-2022 23:21 IST
The head of Russia's space agency said on Thursday that rockets that were supposed to launch European spacecraft into orbit would now be used instead for satellite launches by Russian companies or countries friendly to Russia, Tass news agency said. It quoted Dmitry Rogozin, head of Roscosmos, as saying this would apply to about 10 rockets.

Rogozin has made several previous statements warning that Western sanctions against Russia over Ukraine have the potential to disrupt cooperation with the West in space.

