U.S. approves potential sale of rocket launchers to Bahrain -Pentagon
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-03-2022 00:48 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 00:48 IST
The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale to Bahrain of M270 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems Upgrade and related equipment for an estimated cost of $176 million, the Pentagon said on Thursday.
The principal contractor will be the Lockheed Martin Corp, the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a news release.
