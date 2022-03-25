U.S. approves potential sale of rocket launchers to Bahrain -Pentagon

The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale to Bahrain of M270 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems Upgrade and related equipment for an estimated cost of $176 million, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

The principal contractor will be the Lockheed Martin Corp, the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a news release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)