Bulgarians protest Russia's war in Ukraine

Thousands of people took to the streets of Bulgaria's capital, Sofia, on Thursday to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine and to show solidarity with Ukrainians.

The rally, organised on social networks, followed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's call on people around the world to protest the month-long war.

Some of the 60,000 refugees from Ukraine joined the demonstration. Waving Ukrainian and European flags, protesters chanted “Stop the war,” “Stop Putin” and “Freedom for democratic Ukraine.'' The organisers of the event said that it was time for Bulgaria to come out in large numbers in support of a sovereign Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)