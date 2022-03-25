N.Korea says Thursday launch was 'new-type' ICBM Hwasong-17 - state media
North Korea says it test fired its "new type" of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Hwasong-17 during Thursday's launch, state media reported on Friday.
Leader Kim Jong Un directly guided the test, news agency KCNA reported.
