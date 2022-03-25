EU countries, EU lawmakers clinch deal on rules to rein in tech giants
- Country:
- Belgium
EU countries and EU lawmakers on Thursday reached a deal on landmark rules to curb the power of Alphabet's Google, Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Microsoft.
France, which currently holds the rotating EU presidency, said in a tweet that there was agreement. EU industry chief Thierry Breton also confirmed in a tweet.
Proposed by EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager just over a year ago in response to the slow pace of competition investigations, the Digital Markets Act (DMA) sets out a list of dos and don'ts for online gatekeepers that control data and access to their platforms.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Apple
- Thierry Breton
- France
- MargreVestager
- Alphabet
- Microsoft
- Amazon
ALSO READ
Aloud by Google's Area 120 makes it easy to dub videos into multiple languages: Here's how
YouTube, Google Play suspend payment-based services in Russia
Google apps on iPhones and iPads updated with new features
Entertainment News Roundup: Katy Perry defeats appeal in 'Dark Horse' plagiarism case; YouTube, Google Play suspend payment-based services in Russia and more
EU opens Google-Facebook advertising deal investigation