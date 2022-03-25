Left Menu

China's state-run Xinhua says second black box of China Eastern jet not found yet

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 25-03-2022 08:30 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 08:30 IST
  • Country:
  • China

China's official Xinhua News Agency said on Friday that the second black box of crashed China Eastern jet has yet to be found.

Earlier, CAAC News, a publication managed by the aviation regulator, said China had found the second black box, but it later deleted the news post from its official social media platforms.

