Ericsson and MTN ink deal to deploy mobile financial services in Sudan

Ericsson and MTN Sudan have joined forces to bring easy-to-use, next-generation mobile financial services to the latter's customers and promote financial inclusion and economic development in the country.

As part of the deal, Ericsson is providing MTN with a flexible, reliable, and efficient m-commerce solution that includes Ericsson Wallet Platform, systems integration, operational support, and solution development.

The deployment is a major milestone in MTN's and the country's progress towards a connected society, the companies said in a statement on Thursday.

"Ericsson Wallet Platform enables day-to-day transactions and also multiple financial aid projects supporting the people in need. Hand-in-hand, MTN and Ericsson are deploying this project to ensure the best customer experience while coping with the emerging needs of the society," MTN Sudan said.

Ericsson Wallet Platform combines the high-performance telco level and high secure financial level capabilities into one platform. It enables users to securely store, transfer and withdraw money, paying merchants and utility providers as well as using financial services like savings and loans.

Ericsson's Wallet Platform solutions are used by over 300 million people worldwide. Together, Ericsson and MTN have deployed the platform in 17 countries across Africa and the Middle East.

"The deployment of Ericsson Wallet Platform in Sudan is an example of MTN's ongoing commitment to bring convenience and innovation to its subscribers while increasing customer satisfaction," Ericsson said.