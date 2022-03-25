realme showcases design sustainability in collaboration with Shantnu x Nikhil at FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week; Announces the launch of GT 2 Pro on 7th April

NEW DELHI, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- realme, the world's fastest-growing smartphone brand, announced the launch date of its much-awaited, most premium flagship realme GT 2 Pro as 7th April 2022 at FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week. At the event, realme also announced the brand's vision to curb carbon emissions of its GT series smartphone by 30% in five years and achieve Double Zero carbon emissions and zero waste landfill in corporate operations by 2025. The significant occasion also witnessed the showcase of realme x Shantnu and Nikhil's bespoke and premium 'Nomad' collection as well.

realme GT 2 Pro, realme's most premium flagship ever, has been awarded the latest sustainability certification issued by Sweden-based TCO Development for its leadership in sustainable design innovation and manufacturing process. realme GT 2 Pro is also the world's first smartphone to use a biopolymer for the entire rear panel, reducing carbon emissions from its manufacturing by 35.5%. Compared with purely petroleum-based materials, this biopolymer creates 2kg fewer carbon emissions for every kilogram made. The percentage of plastic used in the phone's packaging has also been reduced from 21.7% to a minuscule 0.3%, resulting in an almost negligible amount of plastic.

realme Leaps to a greener world with 'Double Zero' carbon emissions target Apart from the eco-friendly design collection, realme also made significant announcements as an advocate of sustainability. realme will minimize the full life-cycle carbon footprint of the GT series to achieve a 30% reduction in carbon emissions in its production journey. realme Design Studio will continue to collaborate with famed designers and innovate in-house to introduce more sustainable design materials in its product design. Aligned with this vision, realme is also partnering with a third-party NGO to start a nationwide e-waste recycling project across 30+ cities in India. The initiative will recycle obsolete technology products by setting up e-waste bins in 30 cities, including realme Gurgaon office and offline stores. Speeding up momentum, realme will partner with its online community of fans and 100 million realme users globally to co-create and leap to a greener world.

Commenting on the multi-fold initiatives, Madhav Sheth, CEO – realme India, Vice President – realme and President – realme International Business Group, said, ''2022 marks a new chapter full of bold vision, fresh energy, and new commitments for realme. As a design-forward brand, realme has always upped the stake with trendsetting innovations. Our collaboration with celebrated couturiers Shantnu and Nikhil showcases the perfect and premium amalgamation of nature and technology. It draws inspiration from the sustainable design elements of the highly sophisticated realme GT 2 Pro, to be launched on April 7th. Sustainability is a cause that's very close to our hearts and hence, realme is working full steam ahead to reduce carbon emissions of GT series by 30% and achieve 'Double Zero' emissions organizationally by 2025.'' Commenting on the association, couturiers Shantnu and Nikhil said, ''Being in association with the world's fastest-growing smartphone brand, realme, has only amped up the futuristic vision we look through via our collection. realme believes that materials can break design boundaries in all directions, which truly aligns with the design sensibilities Shantnu & Nikhil, as a brand reckons with.'' 'Nomad', a harmonious representation of sustainability in design Inspired by realme GT 2 Pro's industry-first, bio-based, polymer Paper Tech Master design, the show presented the vision of a more sustainable and hopeful future. To invoke the beauty of nature, the set design at 'the realme show' highlighted sustainable paper material, in a stylish nod to realme GT 2 Pro's paper-inspired design. As an innovative smartphone brand, realme goes beyond expectations to create a future that is 'Greater Than You See'. Shantnu & Nikhil is a label that exudes the language of structure and strength with inimitable luxury. The collaboration brought to the forefront a design model that balances Avant-Garde sensibility alongside maintaining the ease of functionality with the new collection- Nomad. realme believes that style and sustainability need not be mutually exclusive. Design can break boundaries and represent a harmony of environment and technology.

