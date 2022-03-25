Daler Mehndi purschases property on metaverse, names it 'Balle Balle Land'

Left Menu

After performing at one of the metaverse concerts on Republic Day 2022, singer Daler Mehndi has now bought a virtual land.

Daler Mehndi (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
After performing at one of the metaverse concerts on Republic Day 2022, singer Daler Mehndi has now bought a virtual land. According to a statement, Daler has purchased land for himself in the meta-universe at an undisclosed cost and has named his property "Balle Balle Land".

Daler acquired the land on PartyNite, India's very own Metaverse. On his land, one will see a special paintball area and a store called "mehndi store" will also be launched. Talking about the same, the 'Ho Jayegi Balle Balle ' hitmaker said, "I went with an open mind on PartyNite Metaverse and it was a very rewarding experience. Audiences have moved online and I believe it is going to stay. The physical world has its own charm but with Metaverse, sky's the limit. I really enjoyed performing on PartyNite and I wanted a permanent presence & hence created Balle Balle Land. I'm greatly thankful to Mr. Rajat Ojha & Mr. Rajiv Chilaka of Gamitronics for all the support. People from multiple countries like Holland, Malaysia, Brunei, Canada are all waiting to be a part of this initiative. This platform will also help me nurture talent and help the music community of Punjab, Sufi, Pop music and Bollywood grow".

The 'Balle Balle Land' would also host concerts performed by the pop star and various artists. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

