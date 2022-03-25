Asus rolls out February 2022 security patch to Zenfone 7/7 Pro

The Asus Zenfone 7 and the Zenfone 7 Pro is receiving a new software update that bumps up their Android security patch level to February 2022. The update, version 30.41.69.170, also adds "Asus & Classic" volume adjustment mode.

The OTA is rolling out in batches and may take some days to reach all units, Asus said in a post on the ZenTalks forum on Friday.

Below is the complete update changelog:

Updated Android security patch to 2022-02-05 Added "Asus & Classic" volume adjustment mode

If you haven't received the update yet, you may check it manually by going to the phone Settings > System > System updates.

Asus Zenfone 7/7 Pro: Specifications

The Asus Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro both come with a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Under the hood, the vanilla model has Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor while the Pro variant is powered by the Snapdragon 865+ Mobile Platform.

For photography and video shooting, both handsets are equipped with a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main sensor, followed by a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens with a 113-degree field-of-view (FOV) and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. The rear camera supports up to 8K video shooting at 30fps.

The Zenfone 7/7 Pro pack a 5,000mAh battery and there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for quick biometric authentication. The series is scheduled to receive the Android 12 update in the first half of 2022.