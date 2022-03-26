Ukraine says Russia's war kills 136 children so far
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 26-03-2022 12:20 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 12:16 IST
The war in Ukraine has killed 136 children so far, Ukraine's office of the prosecutor general said on Saturday in a message on the Telegram app, adding that the number of wounded children stood at 199.
Reuters could not immediately verify the details.
