Ukraine says Russia's war kills 136 children so far

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 26-03-2022 12:20 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 12:16 IST
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The war in Ukraine has killed 136 children so far, Ukraine's office of the prosecutor general said on Saturday in a message on the Telegram app, adding that the number of wounded children stood at 199.

Reuters could not immediately verify the details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

