Left Menu

OnePlus Nord gets March 2022 security patch

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2022 21:09 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 21:09 IST
OnePlus Nord gets March 2022 security patch
Image Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus is rolling out a new software update - OxygenOS 11.1.10.10 - to Nord that brings along the March 2022 Android security patch and also improves the system stability.

Below is the complete update changelog (Via OnePlus Community Forums):

System

  • [Improved] system stability
  • [Updated] Android security patch to 2022.03

The update is rolling out in stages, which means a limited number of users will receive it today. Go to Settings > System > System Updates to check for it manually. Tap the 'Download and Install' button, if it's available for your handset.

Builds

  • IN: 11.1.10.10.AC01DA
  • EU: 11.1.10.10.AC01BA
  • GLO: 11.1.10.10.AC01AA​

OnePlus Nord: Specifications

The OnePlus Nord sports a 6.44-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Mobile Platform. The device is offered with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.1 storage.

For photography and video shooting, the OnePlus Nord houses a quad rear camera system with a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary camera, followed by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. The rear camera supports 4k video shooting at 30fps, 1080P super slow-motion video at 240 fps, UltraShot HDR, Nightscape, among others. On the front, there is a 16MP Sony IMX616 camera for selfies.

The handset is backed by a 4,115mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T fast charging support.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to know

First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to kno...

 United States
3
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
4
Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022