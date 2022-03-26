OnePlus Nord gets March 2022 security patch

OnePlus is rolling out a new software update - OxygenOS 11.1.10.10 - to Nord that brings along the March 2022 Android security patch and also improves the system stability.

Below is the complete update changelog (Via OnePlus Community Forums):

System

[Improved] system stability

[Updated] Android security patch to 2022.03

The update is rolling out in stages, which means a limited number of users will receive it today. Go to Settings > System > System Updates to check for it manually. Tap the 'Download and Install' button, if it's available for your handset.

Builds

IN: 11.1.10.10.AC01DA

EU: 11.1.10.10.AC01BA

GLO: 11.1.10.10.AC01AA​

OnePlus Nord: Specifications

The OnePlus Nord sports a 6.44-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Mobile Platform. The device is offered with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.1 storage.

For photography and video shooting, the OnePlus Nord houses a quad rear camera system with a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary camera, followed by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. The rear camera supports 4k video shooting at 30fps, 1080P super slow-motion video at 240 fps, UltraShot HDR, Nightscape, among others. On the front, there is a 16MP Sony IMX616 camera for selfies.

The handset is backed by a 4,115mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T fast charging support.